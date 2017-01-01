BRITs Critics' Choice 2018 Shortlist revealed

The BRIT Awards 2018 with Mastercard are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2018 Critics’ Choice award as Jorja Smith, Mabel and Stefflon Don, in a year that also marks an incredible ten years of the Critics’ Choice prize.Since its inception in 2008, the BRITs Critics’ Choice award has successfully predicted and identified the future stars of British recording talent. Previous winners including Adele, Emeli Sandé, Sam Smith, and last year’s winner Rag‘n’Bone Man, have gone on to achieve phenomenal chart success both in the UK and globally. Collectively, the BRITs Critics’ Choice winners have sold over 40 million albums worldwide.Jorja Smith"It's an honour to be recognised amongst such incredible emerging talent. 2017 was a very special year and there's so much more to come from me in 2018!”Mabel“Being nominated for the Critics Choice award really is a dream come true for me. So much hard work has gone into getting to this point, so to be acknowledged by something like the BRIT Awards means the world.”Check the exclusive Music-News.com interview with Mabel only yesterday below.Stefflon Don“I am so excited to be nominated for this amazing award. A big shout out to all my fans and dons for their support. 2017 has been lit and I can’t wait for 2018! Mad love to you all”The Critics’ Choice Award is chosen by a team of experts including the music editors of national newspapers, key music and lifestyle magazines and music websites plus the heads of music at major radio and music TV stations. The Award is open to all artists who in the media and the selected Critics’ opinion will reach a significant level of success in their career the following year. Over 100 artists from a range of genres were considered for the award.The 2018 Critics' Choice Award winner will be announced on Monday 4th December, and will be the first recipient of the specially designed Anish Kapoor award.The Critics’ Choice Award is celebrating its 10th anniversary year. Past Critics’ Choice winners:2008 Adele2009 Florence + The Machine2010 Ellie Goulding2011 Jessie J2012 Emeli Sandé2013 Tom Odell2014 Sam Smith2015 James Bay2016 Jack Garratt2017 Rag’n’Bone ManMastercard is celebrating 19 years as sponsor of The BRIT Awards and continues its sponsorship to its 20th Anniversary with the much sought-after Mastercard Album of the Year Award.www.brits.co.ukwww.facebook.com/BRITAwardswww.twitter.com/britswww.instagram.com/britswww.youtube.com/brits