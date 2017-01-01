Supreme Court officials order Meek Mill judge to rule on post-sentencing motions

The Pennsylvania judge who sent rapper Meek Mill back to prison has been ordered to hold a bail hearing for the embattled star "without further delay".

Judge Genece Brinkley has repeatedly come under fire from Meek's lawyers since she defied prosecutors' recommendation for no prison time earlier this month (Nov17) and sentenced the Ima Boss hitmaker to two-to-four years behind bars for violating his probation relating to a 2008 drug and gun bust.

Defence attorneys have filed multiple motions in the case ever since, including documents seeking the removal of Brinkley from the legal proceedings, claiming the harsh sentence was the result of a personal vendetta against Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams.

On Monday (27Nov17), they appealed to officials at Pennsylvania's Superior Court, accusing Brinkley of holding up their appeal proceedings by failing to respond to any of their recent motions, while they also lodged an emergency order seeking bail for their famous client.

Superior Court judges have since declined to grant the bail request, explaining the matter should "first be presented to the lower court", while ordering Judge Brinkley to rule on the outstanding issues immediately.

"We're pleased that the Superior Court took immediate action to direct the Court of Common Pleas to decide on the application for bail without further delay," Meek's representative, Jordan Siev, tells TMZ.com. "We remain hopeful that Mr. Williams will be promptly released on bail."

It's not yet known when Judge Brinkley will hold the bail hearing.

The news emerges after recent reports suggested Brinkley had become the target of an FBI investigation into her questionable actions. Meek's lawyers allege she punished the rapper after he laughed off her request for a shout out in a song, and snubbed her suggestion to dump his management team at JAY-Z's Roc Nation firm and sign with Philadelphia music figure Charlie Mack.

Mack, who previously worked with Meek early on in his career, has denied any links to Brinkley.