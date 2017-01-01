John Mayer watched Katy Perry's Witness livestream

John Mayer "checked in" with his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry's Big Brother-style livestream earlier this year (17).

The Firework hitmaker livestreamed her life on her YouTube channel for 96 hours in June to celebrate the release of her album Witness, and the singer, who enjoyed an on/off relationship with Katy for three years until 2015, admits he tuned into some of her broadcast, but couldn't give a review of it as he didn't watch it all.

"Yeah, I did. I think you'd have to watch all 96 hours to come up with the final verdict," he said on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night (27Nov17). "That's her thing, man, to go big and bold. I checked in with it. It's definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend sleep."

When praised for his honesty, John replied, "The way I see things now, I call it: stand in the middle of the boat. If someone says, 'I don't watch that.' It's like, yes, you do. If you want to text someone... (text them)."

He then revealed a time when he stayed up past midnight just so he could send Katy a text message wishing her well on her birthday.

"Be a person, man. Text when you want to text, watch when you want to watch. Be human about it," he continued.

During her livestream, Katy was asked to rank her former lovers and John came out on top. When asked who his best lover was, he pointed to his head and replied, "Right here. So far, it's on a little SD card, I've been creating it myself. I've been my best lover so far."

He was also quizzed on a flirty Twitter exchange he had with Nicki Minaj in September, when he told his followers he wondered if she would like him, and she replied, "Would my body be your wonderland?", referencing his song.

The 40-year-old, who admits they haven't interacted since, said he forgot he was a famous person at the time he wrote the tweet and didn't think much about it until the retweets started stacking up.

"She was really, really kind and funny to me, and I was like, 'She wins. She wins that exchange,'" he said.