JAY-Z leads Grammy Award nominations

JAY-Z looks set to dominate the 2018 Grammy Awards after receiving eight nominations on Tuesday (28Nov17).
The rapper scored top nominations for Album of the Year for 4:44 and Song of the Year for the single of the same name as well as Record of the Year and Best Music Video for The Story of O.J. and mentions in all four rap categories, including a mention for his collaboration with wife Beyonce, Family Feud.
He was closely followed by Kendrick Lamar, who achieved seven, and Bruno Mars, with six. They were both recognised in the Album of the Year category alongside JAY-Z for DAMN. and 24K Magic respectively. Other nominees include Childish Gambino for "Awaken, My Love!" and Melodrama by Lorde.
Lamar and Mars also received nods for Record of the Year for HUMBLE. and 24K Magic respectively along with Redbone by Childish Gambino and Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.
Despacito also received a mention for Song of the Year, and will also go up against Issues by Julia Michaels, That's What I Like by Mars, and 1-800-273-8255 by Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid.
Ed Sheeran received nods in the pop categories - Shape of You is up for Best Pop Solo Album while ÷ (Divide) was named for Best Pop Vocal Album. In the former category, he is joined by Kelly Clarkson (Love So Soft), Kesha (Praying), Lady Gaga (Million Reasons) and Pink (What About Us). For the album shortlist, he will battle against Coldplay (Kaleidoscope EP), Lana Del Rey (Lust for Life), Imagine Dragons (Evolve), Lady Gaga (Joanne) and Kesha (Rainbow).
The winners of the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be announced on 28 January (18) at Madison Square Garden in New York. The ceremony will be hosted by James Corden.
The main nominees are as follows:
Album of the Year:
"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
4:44 - JAY- Z
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama - Lorde
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Record of the Year:
Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Redbone - Childish Gambino
The Story of O.J. - JAY-Z
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
4:44 - JAY-Z
Issues - Julia Michaels
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Love So Soft - Kelly Clarkson
Praying - Kesha
Million Reasons - Lady Gaga
What About Us - Pink
Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Thunder - Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Kaleidoscope EP - Coldplay
Lust for Life - Lana Del Rey
Evolve - Imagine Dragons
Rainbow - Kesha
Joanne - Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Buble
Triplicate - Bob Dylan
In Full Swing - Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland - Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - Various Artists
Tin Man - Miranda Lambert
Best Rock Album:
Emperor of Sand - Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct - Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More
Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs
Best Rock Performance:
You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen
The Promise - Chris Cornell
Run - Foo Fighters
No Good - Kaleo
Go To War - Nothing More
Best Rock Song:
Atlas, Rise! - Metallica
Blood In The Cut - K.Flay
Go To War - Nothing More
Run - Foo Fighters
The Stage - Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rap Album:
4:44 - JAY-Z
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
Culture - Migos
Laila’s Wisdom - Rapsody
Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator
Best Rap Song:
Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
Chase Me - Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
Sassy - Rapsody
The Story Of O.J. - Jay-Z
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Free 6lack - 6lack
"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
American Teen - Khalid
Ctrl - SZA
Starboy - The Weeknd
Best R&B Song:
First Began - PJ Morton
Location - Khalid
Redbone - Childish Gambino
Supermodel - SZA
That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars
Best R&B Album:
Freudian - Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule - Ledisi
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Gumbo - PJ Morton
Feel The Real - Musiq Soulchild
Best Country Album:
Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum
The Breaker - Little Big Town
Life Changes - Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song:
Better Man - Little Big Town
Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
Broken Halos - Chris Stapleton
Drinkin’ Problem - Midland
Tin Man - Miranda Lambert
Best Music Video:
Up All Night - Beck
Makeba - Jain
The Story Of O.J. - Jay-Z
HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid