JAY-Z leads Grammy Award nominations

JAY-Z looks set to dominate the 2018 Grammy Awards after receiving eight nominations on Tuesday (28Nov17).

The rapper scored top nominations for Album of the Year for 4:44 and Song of the Year for the single of the same name as well as Record of the Year and Best Music Video for The Story of O.J. and mentions in all four rap categories, including a mention for his collaboration with wife Beyonce, Family Feud.

He was closely followed by Kendrick Lamar, who achieved seven, and Bruno Mars, with six. They were both recognised in the Album of the Year category alongside JAY-Z for DAMN. and 24K Magic respectively. Other nominees include Childish Gambino for "Awaken, My Love!" and Melodrama by Lorde.

Lamar and Mars also received nods for Record of the Year for HUMBLE. and 24K Magic respectively along with Redbone by Childish Gambino and Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Despacito also received a mention for Song of the Year, and will also go up against Issues by Julia Michaels, That's What I Like by Mars, and 1-800-273-8255 by Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid.

Ed Sheeran received nods in the pop categories - Shape of You is up for Best Pop Solo Album while ÷ (Divide) was named for Best Pop Vocal Album. In the former category, he is joined by Kelly Clarkson (Love So Soft), Kesha (Praying), Lady Gaga (Million Reasons) and Pink (What About Us). For the album shortlist, he will battle against Coldplay (Kaleidoscope EP), Lana Del Rey (Lust for Life), Imagine Dragons (Evolve), Lady Gaga (Joanne) and Kesha (Rainbow).

The winners of the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be announced on 28 January (18) at Madison Square Garden in New York. The ceremony will be hosted by James Corden.

The main nominees are as follows:

Album of the Year:

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

4:44 - JAY- Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama - Lorde

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Record of the Year:

Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Redbone - Childish Gambino

The Story of O.J. - JAY-Z

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

4:44 - JAY-Z

Issues - Julia Michaels

That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Love So Soft - Kelly Clarkson

Praying - Kesha

Million Reasons - Lady Gaga

What About Us - Pink

Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Something Just Like This ­- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Thunder - Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kaleidoscope EP - Coldplay

Lust for Life - Lana Del Rey

Evolve - Imagine Dragons

Rainbow - Kesha

Joanne - Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) - Ed Sheeran

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Buble

Triplicate - Bob Dylan

In Full Swing - Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland - Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - Various Artists

Tin Man - Miranda Lambert

Best Rock Album:

Emperor of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

Best Rock Performance:

You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen

The Promise - Chris Cornell

Run - Foo Fighters

No Good - Kaleo

Go To War - Nothing More

Best Rock Song:

Atlas, Rise! - Metallica

Blood In The Cut - K.Flay

Go To War - Nothing More

Run - Foo Fighters

The Stage - Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rap Album:

4:44 - JAY-Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Culture - Migos

Laila’s Wisdom - Rapsody

Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap Song:

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

Chase Me - Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

Sassy - Rapsody

The Story Of O.J. - Jay-Z

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6lack - 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

American Teen - Khalid

Ctrl - SZA

Starboy - The Weeknd

Best R&B Song:

First Began - PJ Morton

Location - Khalid

Redbone - Childish Gambino

Supermodel - SZA

That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars

Best R&B Album:

Freudian - Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule - Ledisi

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Gumbo - PJ Morton

Feel The Real - Musiq Soulchild

Best Country Album:

Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney

Heart Break - Lady Antebellum

The Breaker - Little Big Town

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song:

Better Man - Little Big Town

Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

Broken Halos - Chris Stapleton

Drinkin’ Problem - Midland

Tin Man - Miranda Lambert

Best Music Video:

Up All Night - Beck

Makeba - Jain

The Story Of O.J. - Jay-Z

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid