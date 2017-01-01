T.I. 'livid' over slave trade in Libya

Rapper T.I. has led the outrage over the ongoing slavery scandal in Libya, stating he's "livid" at the situation.

News outlet CNN recently published an article exposing auctions selling off refugees in the country, with one example claiming a man in his twenties was sold for the equivalent of $800 (£602).

Since the news broke various stars have expressed their shock at the conditions, including Live Your Life hitmaker T.I., who posted a series of comments on Twitter and Instagram alongside pictures and footage from Libya.

The artist, real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., fumed, "Absolutely no words. Bringing awareness to this atrocity is THE ABSOLUTE LEAST we can do. I'm truly disgusted by the thought of this being possible in this day & age. It's repulsive!!! Don't let this ride.... repost. Kill Your Masters!!!!"

Alongside a photo of text stating that social media lit up following incidents including the bombing in Manchester, England, earlier this year (17) and flooding in Texas, with pictures of men tied up beneath, he added, "So... I'm wondering if Khadafi (sic) was such a horrible dictator why wasn't this happening when HE WAS in power? One has no choice but to conclude his absence made this possible," referring to former extremist Libyan Prime Minister Muammar Gaddafi, whose ruling led to him being killed in 2011. "This is PURE EVIL!!!!! I'm LIVID!!!! Satin (sic) is BUSY as a muuuf**ka. Spiritual Warfare in full effect.What side u on? Fight Back... Repost!!!!"

Also using his voice to raise attention to the cause is Pharrell Williams, who simply wrote, "Appalling," alongside a link to the CNN article and model Naomi Campbell who posted pictures on Instagram with the caption: "I’m taking time out of my mourning period to address this issue which is shocking and in human." The model is grieving the death of designer Azzedine Alaia.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner voiced her shock too, tweeting, "This is completely outrageous and heartbreaking. This is still happening. Spread the word," alongside another article. And rapper and actor LL Cool J insisted the slave trade in Libya "must be stopped", adding, "The west used Military force to help the rebels remove (former leader) Gaddafi. I believe that gives the West the moral obligation to get this country back on a healthy footing. Remove the slave holders by force and help establish a stable leadership."