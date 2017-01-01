Bruno Mars and JAY-Z land top nominations for 2017 Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars and JAY-Z have received nominations for all the top prizes at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The Locked Out of Heaven singer was mentioned in the three most prestigious categories when they were announced on CBS This Morning on Tuesday (28Nov17). The star received a nomination for Album of the Year and Record of the Year for 24K Magic, and Song of the Year for That's What I Like.

JAY-Z also received nominations in those same categories for his album 4:44 and the single of the same name as well as Record of the Year for The Story of O.J.

In the top categories, they are closely followed by Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, who all received two.

Other Album of the Year nominees include Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!", Lamar's DAMN. and Melodrama by Lorde, while Record of the Year includes Fonsi's collaboration Despacito, Gambino's Redbone, and HUMBLE. by Lamar.

Despacito also received a mention for Song of the Year, and will also go up against Issues by Julia Michaels and 1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid.

The Best New Artist award is a battle between Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels, and SZA.

The winners of the 60th annual Grammy Awards will be announced on 28 January (18) at Madison Square Garden in New York. The ceremony will be hosted by James Corden.

The main nominees are as follows:

Album of the Year:

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

4:44 - JAY- Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama - Lorde

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Record of the Year:

Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Redbone - Childish Gambino

The Story of O.J. - JAY-Z

HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

4:44 - JAY-Z

Issues - Julia Michaels

That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

1-800-273-8255 - Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA