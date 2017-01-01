Ed Sheeran leads vinyl sales charge

With Christmas fast approaching, hmv continues to stand out as the UK's favourite place to buy vinyl. With a predicted 10 records being sold at hmv every minute, in-store and online between now and Christmas, the store is on track to sell 1.5 million records in 2017 - something that has not been achieved seen since the late 1980's.
Sales are strong across all genres including new releases and back catalogue tiles, with the Gallagher brothers fighting it out in the hmv best seller list.
hmv's top five selling albums on vinyl this year are set to be:
1. Ed Sheeran - Divide
2. Liam Gallagher - As You Were
3. Noel Gallagher - Who Built The Moon?
4. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black
5. Rag & Bone Man - Human
These impressive sales have helped hmv to assert its dominance in the vinyl market this year with the store on track to hold one third of the entire UK vinyl market by Christmas.
With hmv's vinyl sales up 31% year on year, the format's popularity continues to grow amongst a new generation of music lovers. This has been helped by hmv's broad range of record players, the huge selection of vinyl titles available and the knowledgeable staff on hand across 132 UK stores and online at hmv.com.
John Hirst, hmv Music Manager: "2017 is set to be our biggest year for vinyl sales since the late 1980's, with demand soaring across all genres and artists. hmv now accounts for well over a third of all LPs sold in the UK. A strong year for new releases from artists such as Ed Sheeran and Rag & Bone Man has been followed up with a really strong back end, with the Gallagher brothers really driving the LP sales into Q4. Sales also continue to soar across our back catalogue, perhaps as people use streaming as a discovery tool alongside wanting to browse and collect physical music formats."
