Harry Styles named Best International Artist at ARIA Awards

Harry Styles took home the Best International Artist gong at the Australian Recording Industry Association Awards (ARIAs) on Monday night (27Nov17).

The former One Direction star beat artists including Adele and Bruno Mars to win the award, voted for by the public, following the release of his self-titled album, and gave New Zealand singer Lorde a kiss on the cheek as he made his way to the stage to collect the trophy from Australian actress Rebel Wilson and the cast of Pitch Perfect 3.

Speaking to the crowd inside the Star Event Centre in Sydney, Harry praised the country for their recent voting in favour of same-sex marriage in a historic poll, saying: "Congratulations on your latest political decision. Every time I've been in Australia over the last few years everyone has always been so wonderful to me."

Harry, who looked sharp in a shiny silver suit, added, "So, thank you so much for having me and having me back."

Other winners at the star-studded awards included Sia, who was named Best Female Artist for the second year running, and Paul Kelly, who took home the Best Male Artist gong.

"I think (the secret) to being Best Male is to pick good people to work with. They really helped keep me going," he said.

Paul was also presented with the Best Adult Contemporary Album prize for his record Life Is Fine.

Gang of Youths were named Best Group, with frontman Dave Le'aupepe telling the crowd: "We're probably one of the many bands who believe in the redemptive power of rock'n'roll music. It can help people, free people. Rock'n'roll can save a lot of lives in my opinion."

Veteran pop star Daryl Braithwaite was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame as a solo artist, and told the audience never to give up on their dreams, adding: "If you are young person thinking about a career in music, listen to the voice inside your head. It's really worth it."

Performances on the evening came from stars including Australian electronic music act Pnau and Lorde, who performed a rendition of her tunes Liability and Green Light.

The main winners at the 2017 ARIA Awards are as follows:

Best Female Artist - Sia for The Greatest feat. Kendrick Lamar

Best Male Artist - Paul Kelly for Life Is Fine

Best Group - Gang of Youths for Go Farther in Lightness

Best International Artist - Harry Styles for self-titled album

Best Blues & Roots Album - All Our Exes Live in Texas for When We Fall

Best Independent Release - A.B. Original for Reclaim Australia

Best Country Album - Kasey Chambers for Dragonfly

Best Dance Release - Pnau for Chameleon

Best Children's Album - Jimmy Barnes for Och Aye the G'Nu!

Best Rock Album - Gang of Youths for Go Farther in Lightness

Best Adult Contemporary Album - Paul Kelly for Life Is Fine

Best Urban Album - A.B. Original for Reclaim Australia

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album - Northlane for Mesmer

Best Pop Release - Amy Shark for Night Thinker