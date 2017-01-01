Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keen to have children 'in near future'

Newly-engaged couple Meghan Markle and British royal Prince Harry have revealed they're keen to start a family "in the near future".

The pair announced their engagement on Monday (27Nov17), and took part in a photocall at Kensington Palace, where Suits star Meghan showed off her stunning diamond ring. They also filmed an interview which has been broadcasted in sections, with the latest showing Harry's response when asked about having children with his wife-to-be.

Asked if they're thinking about babies just yet, Harry replied: "Not currently, no. Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future."

Meghan will have soon-to-be sister-in-law Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, on hand to help her if she does fall pregnant - Prince William's wife is currently expecting their third child.

Meanwhile, Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, also known as Samantha Grant, revealed her excitement at the engagement news in an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

"It was really exciting for me, I am so happy for her… It was kind of funny, it was like my boyfriend showed it to me and I was on the phone with my father and I got to let him know too," she said. "We didn't know it was going to come out this soon, so it was nice to wake up to."

While Meghan's parents released a statement expressing their happiness at their daughter's engagement, Samantha clarified that her father Thomas has actually yet to meet Harry. However, Samantha expects he will be on hand to walk Meghan down the aisle when the couple tie the knot next spring (18).

"I'm sure he wants to walk her down the aisle, I know he wants to do it… My brother said, in error, that he's a recluse, but he's not, he's a shy guy now, he's a quiet man, but he'll speak when he feels it's appropriate," Samantha explained. "He gave me permission to say how happy he is, but he'll talk when he's ready."

Samantha and Meghan have had a complicated relationship over the years, and the actress fell out with her sibling over her plans to release memoir The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. However, Samantha insisted once again that the tome is not a "slamming tell all".