T.I. ready to get to work on Jeezy joint album

T.I. is urging his close friend and fellow rapper Jeezy to "get started" on their long-awaited joint album, because they've kept fans waiting for the past three years.

The two stars initially floated the idea of a collaborative full-length release in 2014, but three years on, the hip-hop hitmakers are no closer to hitting the studio together.

T.I. insists he has been eager to get to work on the songs, claiming it's Jeezy, formerly known as Young Jeezy, who has spent too much time deliberating over the proposed project, titled Dope Boy Academy.

"I just wanna go and get started," he tells Billboard.com. "You know, me and Young, we tend to go back and forth because Young, he does a lot of contemplating, which is very good, because that's how you come up with the best ideas, but I just move. I'm ready to go."

Earlier this year (17), Jeezy revealed he wanted to take his time and develop a film and soundtrack with his "brother" T.I., and although the Whatever You Like rapper and actor is open to the idea, he knows making a movie will be far more time-consuming than pumping out a few tunes for an album.

T.I. continues, "I'm not closed-minded to that (film and soundtrack). I just told him it's going to take much longer to do the movie. Like, a movie could take us a year to do and get the script right and get everything together. You can't just throw it together, whereas with the album, I feel like we can finish in a week. This was my argument."

However, he jokes, "But for as long as it's taking us to do this album, we might as well have done a movie! So, he might be right."