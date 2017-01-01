Rita Ora spends 27th birthday in Maasai village

Pop star Rita Ora received a birthday serenade from a group of children as she visited a Maasai Village in Kenya on Sunday (26Nov17).

The Your Song hitmaker turned 27 while visiting the country's capital of Nairobi, and shared a sweet video of herself clapping along with the kids as they performed in her honour.

"I've never been sang a song like this for my birthday before," she captioned the Instagram post. "I went to a beautiful Masai (sic) Village and they were so welcoming and my energy and soul will never be the same again. Thank you. Best birthday ever!!"

Rita also encouraged fans to "watch until the end" as she added, "I think I found a future superstar!"

Towards the end of the clip, the singer, who was wrapped in a patterned blue shawl, pointed out a young boy who was enthusiastically singing and dancing along, as she joyously exclaimed, "Look at him!"

It appears the British musician's visit with the Maasai tribe had been arranged by officials at two nature organisations, who received a special shout-out as she concluded her post.

"Thank you @spaceforgiants and @biglifeafrica for this life changing experience," she wrote.

Rita is clearly enjoying her birthday break as she returned to social media on Monday (27Nov17) and shared a series of revealing snaps of herself wearing a striped black and yellow, high cut swimsuit, which left much of her backside exposed.

"BIRTHDAY SUIT!", she cheekily captioned the images.

The news of Rita's Kenyan getaway comes after the singer admitted she needed to ease up on her hectic work schedule after she was hospitalised for exhaustion in June, 2016.

"I didn't know you could be that exhausted until it happens to you, but it's a real thing," she recently told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I was genuinely that exhausted that I ended up in a hospital bed. I was just like, 'OK, I think I need to chill.'"