Chris Brown vows to help recovery in Puerto Rico

Chris Brown has called out the "sickening" situation in Puerto Rico and vowed to help following the island being hit by a catastrophic storm.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday (26Nov17) to voice his anger over the conditions residents are having to live in following Hurricane Maria, which hit back in September.

As of around a week ago it was estimated that just 46.6 per cent of Puerto Rico had power, a statistic which Chris referred to when he posted a picture stating in the caption, "Puerto Rico has been without power for 68 days".

"WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F**K?????" he fumed in the accompanying caption. "THESE POLITICIANS SHOW UP FOR WORK EVERY F**KING DAY IN NICE CARS, CLOTHES, ETC.... THIS B**CHA*S GOVERNMENT MAY NOT ANSWER FOR THIER BULL***T TODAY BUT GOD KNOWS AND SEES ALL. AMERICA IS WORRIED ABOUT EVERYBODY ELSES PROBLEMS BUT CANT FIX OUR OWN ISSUES THAT IS LITERALLY LIFE OR DEATH (sic)."

Continuing to describe the events as "sad and sickening", the Loyal hitmaker concluded with, "ILL (sic) CONTINUE TO DO MY BEST WITH WHAT I CAN HELP WITH. YOU SHOULD START.... NOW!"

A fan, who appeared to be an islander, responded to his promise, thanking him for his support and noting they appreciate "anything" he can do as things continue to get worse in Puerto Rico.

Prior to this post the 28-year-old sent a message to his fans struggling in their lives, notably any who are thinking of taking their own lives.

Chris posted a picture of some text which read, "To any suicidal followers I may have: This is a sign to not kill yourself. You are loved and the world is special because you are in it. Keep holding on."

He also requested that people re-post the upload to help "save someone's life".