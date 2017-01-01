Rihanna survives on four hours' sleep a night

Rihanna only gets three to four hours of sleep each night.

The Barbadian singer is the latest famous lady who has admitted she can function on very little sleep, with Madonna, Martha Stewart and former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher all previously claiming four hours of shut-eye is enough for them.

Speaking to the December issue of Vogue Paris, which she guest-edited, Rihanna revealed: "I have a lot of trouble switching off. Even when I get home early, which means before 1 a.m., I start binge-watching shows or documentaries, which I love. I can't go straight to bed. As a matter of fact, I only sleep three or four hours a night."

For the new issue of the fashion glossy, Rihanna also listed some of her biggest inspirations. Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mariah Carey, Tina Turner, fashion muse Michele Lamy, stylist Patricia Field and her mother Monica Braithwaite all made the list.

The 29-year-old also singled out a picture of the late Diana, Princess of Wales wearing what she dubs a "revenge dress" in 1994, the same night her estranged husband Prince Charles publicly confessed to being unfaithful.

"Every time a man cheats on you or treats you badly, you need a revenge dress," Rihanna shared. "Every woman knows that. But whether her choice of this knockdown dress was conscious or not, I am touched by the idea that even Princess Diana could suffer like any ordinary woman. This Diana Bad B**ch moment blew me away."

Rihanna's issue of Vogue Paris comes with three separate covers shot by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Jean-Paul Goude and Juergen Teller.