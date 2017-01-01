NEWS Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran close in on Camila Cabello for this week’s Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







It is now a three-horse race for the Official Singles Chart top spot as currently leader Camila Cabello takes on Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran for this week’s Number 1.



Camila’s Havana ft. Young Thug leads the Official Chart Update today, but just 200 combined chart sales (downloads and streams) separate Havana and Rita Ora’s Anywhere, at 2, meaning the chart’s leading ladies are closer than ever before.



Just behind them at Number 3 is Ed Sheeran with Perfect. The song, which he performed on The X Factor last weekend, debuted at Number 4 on the chart back in March following the release of Ed’s third album ÷, and could reach a new peak this week. A remix of the song with a mystery guest collaborator will be released this Friday.



Completing today’s Official Chart Update Top 5 are Marshmello and Khalid with Silence, down one slot to Number 4, and Big Shaq’s Man’s Not Hot, which gains ground of one placing to Number 5.



Fresh from an X Factor semi-finals performance, James Arthur’s new single Naked is set to be this week’s highest new entry, currently at Number 6, ahead of another potential new Top 10 entry – Clean Bandit and Julia Michaels’ I Miss You is up four places today to Number 7. Also hoping to secure a Top 10 position for the first time in his 20-plus year career, is MK, who rises six to Number 10 with 17.



First impacting the Top 100 seven weeks ago, Holy Mountain by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is on course for a Top 40 debut this week at Number 22, helped along by the release of a 12-inch picture disc vinyl version. One spot behind them at Number 23 are Craig David and Bastille with their new collaboration I Know You, which they performed on last week’s Sounds Like Friday Night.



Mariah Carey’s seasonal ascent up the Top 40 looks to continue, as All I Want For Christmas Is You has so far climbed seven places this week to Number 27. From a chart regular to potential newcomers, South Korean boyband BTS could net their first UK Top 40 hit this Friday with Mic Drop at Number 30.



There’s more Christmas spirit at Number 34 as Wham! climb 47 rungs with Last Christmas, and finally, Little Mix’s Glory Days: The Platinum Edition track Is Your Love Enough? could mark their 19th Top 40 appearance at Number 37.

