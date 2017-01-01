Bruno Mars wins big at 2017 Soul Train Awards

Bruno Mars was the big winner at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, scoring five top prizes.

The Locked Out of Heaven star won the Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Best Dance Performance, Video of the Year and Album/Mixtape of the Year, all for his record 24K Magic and single of the same name, and Song of the Year for That's What I Like.

Bruno, who is currently on the South American leg of the 24K Magic World Tour, shared Soul Train's tweet announcing his Video of the Year win and wrote, "God bless you @SoulTrain !! We worked really hard on this video so this means a lot to me. Sending my love from South America. THANK YOU."

He later shared Soul Train's full list of winners and wrote, "ITS 2AM & IM SINGING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS IN MY HOTEL ROOM!THANK U @SoulTrain WIN OR LOSE U CONTINUE TO BRING ME NOTHIN BUT JOY (sic)!"

The ceremony, which was hosted by Erykah Badu, was filmed at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on 5 November (17), but was televised on BET on Sunday night (26Nov17) - just a week after Bruno won seven prizes at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

Other Soul Train winners included SZA, who won both the Best New Artist and the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist awards, and Solange Knowles, who received The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award along with the co-writers of Cranes in the Sky.

Cardi B took home the Rhythm & Bars Award for Bodak Yellow, DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller won Best Collaboration for Wild Thoughts, and the Soul Train Certified Award was a tie between Bell Biv DeVoe and Ledisi.

Toni Braxton was honoured with the previously-announced Legend Award, while R&B trio SWV received the Lady of Soul Award. Both sets of honourees performed a medley of their hits.