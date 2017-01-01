Paloma Faith: 'I'm not married!'

Paloma Faith has hit back at rumours she married her French boyfriend Leyman Lahcine in secret.

It was reported in Britain's The Sun on Sunday newspaper on Sunday (26Nov17) that the Crybaby star had wed Leyman, the father of her first child, welcomed into the world last December, in a small London ceremony.

However, faced with the speculation, Paloma took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Referring to the fact she and Leyman have made the decision to raise their child as gender neutral, Paloma wrote: "For the last time I am raising my child to play with all toys I don’t need my child to be gender X I know what they are (private )and I’m not married (sic)!"

The rumours about Paloma's marital status began after she was spotted wearing a sparkler on her ring finger during the Royal Variety Performance on Friday. The star made no mention of her new accessory in her Twitter post.

Last year, the former Voice judge said she already saw Leyman as her husband - despite not being married to him.

"My mum said if you feel trapped, you’re in the wrong relationship but if you feel freer than when you’re single, you’ve met the right person. I’m in that place now. Leyman is my husband," she explained.

And earlier this year, Paloma insisted she didn’t need to get married now that they've become parents.

"I feel the fact we’ve got a child together is way more bonding than a piece of paper. When I’m like 80, I think I want to get married and try heroin," she joked.

Paloma was previously married to New Zealand-born chef Rian Haynes, with the pair tying the knot in 2005 at Hackney Town Hall in East London. They split after eight months and the singer filed for divorce four years later and Rian returned to New Zealand, but she managed to keep her nuptials secret until 2013.