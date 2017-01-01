Big Sean seemingly pokes fun at ex-fiancee Naya Rivera over arrest

Naya Rivera's ex-fiance Big Sean is seemingly mocking the actress over her domestic battery arrest.

The former Glee star was arrested for allegedly assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey on Saturday night (25Nov17) in Kanawha County, West Virginia. Rivera was subsequently charged with domestic battery and released on a $1,000 (£750) personal recognisance bond.

According to reports, Rivera was involved in an altercation with Dorsey, 34, at their home and he claimed she hit him in the head and the bottom lip while they were taking their two-year-old son, Josey, for a walk. Dorsey also reportedly gave police a cell phone video that allegedly shows him being hit by Rivera.

Big Sean ended his engagement to Rivera in 2014 and later told American radio station Hot 97 their relationship was "craziness" and he was happy he "dodged" marrying her. She also called him out in her memoir, alleging she caught Ariana Grande, who the rapper briefly dated, at his home while they were still together.

And it seems the bad blood between the two has not settled because on Sunday (26Nov17) Big Sean seemingly poked fun at Rivera's arrest in a video on Twitter.

"I told y'all... I told y'all...," a little girl in the video says. "Y'all thought I was playing, but I told y'all."

Naya wed Dorsey three months after her engagement to Big Sean ended. The couple split last year (16), but they later reconciled and last month the divorce proceedings were dismissed.

"It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together," she told People magazine. "(It was) a personal decision."