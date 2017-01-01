NEWS Paloma Faith married Newsdesk Share with :







Paloma Faith has reportedly married her French boyfriend Leyman Lahcine in secret.



The 36-year-old singer is said to have exchanged vows with her partner in a small London ceremony, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.



Paloma, who welcomed her first child with Leyman in December last year (16), sparked rumours she had wed after debuting a sparkler on her ring finger at the Royal Variety Performance on Friday (24Nov17).



"It’s something Paloma wants to keep private. It was a very intimate and beautiful ceremony in London, with just close friends and family," a source told the publication.



"But some of her friends in the industry have recently been talking about Paloma quietly getting married."



The singer took part in the star-studded annual event in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and appeared to be wearing the diamond ring in videos taken on the night.



Last year (16), the former Voice judge said she already saw Leyman as her husband - despite not being married to him.



"My mum said if you feel trapped, you’re in the wrong relationship but if you feel freer than when you’re single, you’ve met the right person. I’m in that place now. Leyman is my husband," she explained.



And earlier this year (17), Paloma insisted she didn’t need to get married now that they've become parents. "I feel the fact we’ve got a child together is way more bonding than a piece of paper. When I’m like 80, I think I want to get married and try heroin," she joked.



This isn't Paloma's first marriage, as she wed New Zealand-born chef Rian Haynes in 2005 at Hackney Town Hall in East London.



Paloma filed for divorce just four years later and Rian returned to New Zealand, but she managed to keep her nuptials secret until 2013.

