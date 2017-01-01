Hailee Steinfeld: ‘Let Me Go is about love, not breaking up’

Hailee Steinfeld insists her new song is one about love, not a break-up.

The 20-year-old star performed her latest single, Let Me Go, at the American Music Awards earlier this month (Nov17), where she was accompanied by collaborators Florida Georgia Line, DJ Alesso, and Watt.

With lyrics including, ‘And I wished you had hurt me harder than I hurt you/ Ooh, and I wish you wouldn't wait for me but you always do,’ it may sound like a tune full of heartbreak, but Hailee is adamant that isn’t the case.

“More than ever in the last couple months in my life, I've experienced what it's like to try and maintain a relationship while working,” she told Teen Vogue, noting many people experience the same struggle.

“You realise that when you love someone so much and you can't give them the time, and the energy that they deserve, it's heartbreaking,” she continued. “People have said Let Me Go feels like a break-up song but it really is a love song and it's about loving that person so much that all you want to do is see them happy and see them with somebody that makes them happy.”

As for how the Pitch Perfect 3 star came to pick the artists she worked with on the track, Hailee explained she has long been a fan of Florida Georgia Line and Alesso, while Watt is a close friend of hers.

With the new year almost here, the brunette beauty is excited about what the future holds, especially as she continues to make her mark in both the music and movie industries.

Discussing how she juggles both, she said, “You know what, it's a daily challenge. And I don't know that I necessarily have an answer. It's something I try and figure out every day. It's definitely not easy. But I feel so lucky that I get to do both.”