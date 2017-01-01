Gwen Stefani sparkles at Los Angeles fan event

Gwen Stefani wrapped her busy U.S. Thanksgiving holiday by jetting into Los Angeles, California on Friday (24Nov17) to meet fans at her holiday pop-up store.

The former The Voice coach has had a hectic holiday weekend. On Thursday (23Nov17), Thanksgiving Day, she performed at New York City's famed Macy's Parade, before flying to Oklahoma with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, where she joined her parents, her sister and other family members for the special dinner with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

On Friday, Gwen shared photos from the gathering on Instagram. One showed Blake giving her a kiss, another featured her son Apollo fishing with him, and a third featured her parents and her sister. She captioned the images "had the best Thanksgiving" and "family #sograteful".

The couple of two years has much to be thankful for this month (Nov17), including Blake being named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, his new album Texoma Shore hitting the top of Billboard's U.S. Country Albums chart, and the release of Gwen's festive new album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The pair also duet on the album's first single of the same name.

And Gwen was back to work on Friday, flying in to Los Angeles with her sons to host a special meet-and-greet event at the pop-up store selling her new album at Los Angeles' The Grove shopping centre. Fans lined up for hours for a chance to meet the Used To Love You hitmaker, and munched on sinful cupcakes sporting Gwen's photo on the top while they were waiting.

Gwen did not disappoint, sporting a sparkly silver and gold party dress with a ruffle neckline, fishnet tights and thigh-high black patent leather boots.

She shared several pictures from the event on Instagram on Saturday (25Nov17), including one with an adorable little girl gazing up at her, and another pointing at a superfan's tattoo of her own face.