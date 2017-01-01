Mariah Carey cancels three more Christmas concerts

Mariah Carey has cancelled three more of her Christmas concerts.

The 47-year-old singer announced on Friday (24Nov17) she would be resting on the advice of her doctor after battling a respiratory infection earlier this month.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for!” she wrote on Instagram. “Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health... for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.

"While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you – it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings!" Mariah added, before signing off with a heart emoji.

The mother-of-two has cancelled the All I Want for Christmas Is You gigs at the Beacon Theater in New York on 27 and 28 November, and 1 December (17).

Her tour will now resume with three shows at the same venue from 2 to 5 December, and will be followed by shows in Paris and two dates in the U.K., before continuing on to Las Vegas for five shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Earlier this month (Nov17), Mariah cancelled the first of her shows due to a respiratory infection.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on 15 November. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.

“Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon,” she continued.