Ed Sheeran godfather to James Blunt's little boy

Ed Sheeran has landed the honour of being godfather to James Blunt's son.

Ed has struck up a close friendship with the Beautiful hitmaker in recent years, and told Britain's The Sun newspaper that he had been entrusted with the prestigious task of being one of the tot's spiritual guardians.

James, who tied the knot with Sofia Wellesley in 2014, has yet to announce the name of his son, whose birth he revealed in June 2016.

"James is like a brother to me, actually I’m not quite sure if I can say this, but I’m going to - he’s just made me god­father to his son," the Shape of You singer told the newspaper on Friday (24Nov17).

Ed sweetly added: "To be honest, I think he’s only done it because he knows I’ve got a good idea of what sort of person he’d want him to be when he grows up - an absolute lad. We’re going to be brothers for life."

The 26-year-old joins the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher as one of the boy's godparents, as James revealed earlier this year that he had given his former landlady the honour following his son's arrival last year.

"The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person," the singer told The Sunday Telegraph in February. "Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration."

Carrie suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles on 23 December (16), and died four days later at the UCLA Medical Center, aged 60. "She went out with a bang, as she was back in movies. Maybe it was a great time to go," James added.