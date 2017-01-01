Taylor Swift ‘thinks Joe Alwyn is The One’

Unlucky in love Taylor Swift reportedly thinks she’s found The One in British beau Joe Alwyn.

The pair have been quietly dating since the start of the year, and while they’re yet to confirm their romantic status or even be spotted out together, friends of the couple say the relationship is in a great place.

“Privately, Taylor has made no secret of the fact that this relationship is different to any that have gone before,” an insider told Britain's Grazia magazine. “She met Joe at her lowest ebb, during the biggest backlash of her career, but Joe isn’t interested in Taylor’s celebrity and wanted to get to know the real her.

“Spending time together away from the spotlight allowed things to develop naturally, without outside pressures, and Taylor is convinced that this is the real deal. She’s told her family and close circle of friends that she believes Joe is The One, and that she can see herself marrying him. He’s younger than some of her exes but the relationship feels very adult.”

In recent years Taylor has enjoyed very public flings with older beaus Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, though her romance with Tom made them both a laughing stock after their PDAs fizzled out as quickly as they had begun.

The 27-year-old singer, known for penning tracks about her ex-boyfriends, released her sixth studio album Reputation earlier this month (Nov17), and those close to her say there’s no chance 26-year-old actor Joe will make it on to a diss song.

“Taylor is in a great place, and Joe is a big part of that,” the source continued. “She doesn’t want to tempt fate by making any big public declarations, but she is convinced that they will go the distance. Seeing them together, it’s not hard to believe her.”