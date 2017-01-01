Lily Allen: 'James Corden came on to me on live TV'

British singer Lily Allen has accused comedian James Corden of making a move on her during a TV interview for her U.K. talk show in 2008.

A clip of the pair's flirtatious exchange was sent to the Smile hitmaker by a Twitter follower on Thursday (23Nov17) in response to a heated exchange Lily had had earlier in the day with British TV host and columnist Piers Morgan.

That social media spat saw Piers post a suggestive picture of himself with the pop star, prompting Lily to comment on the image by pretending to speak as Morgan: "Oh come on just sit on my knee, I'll just put my hand on your thigh shall I, that's a lovely neck you have, I'm going to just kiss it quickly, don't make a fuss in front of all these photographers, it's just a bit of fun, play along hahahahahahaha (sic)."

Sending Lily the footage of Corden from her former BBC programme Lily Allen and Friends, the Twitter user captioned it, "Well, you were horny for James Corden so (sic)."

The outspoken singer quickly acknowledged the clip, in which she responds to James' very friendly comments during the interview by telling him, "Just f**k me!".

Explaining that the chat was not quite what it seemed, she wrote, "No, I wasn't horny for James cordon (sic) either, he came on to me in front of a studio audience, if I'd have shut him down, I would have been labeled cold or up myself or snobbish."

In the old footage, Lily is featured telling the actor, who was yet to find stardom in the U.S. as a late night TV host, "Thank you very much.... that is how you get into a girl's pants. Well done, James!"

Lily also asked if he was single, to which he replied, "It's complicated."

Corden has yet to address Lily's post.