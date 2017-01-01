2 Chainz revamps Trap House for the holidays

Rapper 2 Chainz has turned the pop-up art installation he used to promote his recent album into a winter wonderland for locals in Atlanta, Georgia.

The I'm Different hitmaker rented a pad in the city in June (17) and painted it bright pink as part of the marketing campaign for his studio project, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, giving fans the opportunity to attend a listening party there and take photos of the so-called Trap House.

He then converted it into a makeshift church, before setting it up as a medical clinic to provide people with free HIV testing for America's Independence Day holiday in July (17).

Now 2 Chainz has revamped the property once again to give back to the local community, calling it Trap Wonderland.

Discussing the idea behind the house's new transformation, he told the Fox 5 Atlanta news station, "It's been a staple for me, almost like a good luck charm, so I wanted to rebirth it around the holidays and use some of the contributions we get here to give back to the community."

Trap Wonderland is decorated with bright lights and features a large Christmas tree, music, and various activities for children so the attraction will be fun for people of all ages.

"I have a family, this is family time, we should show togetherness," 2 Chainz explained.

The hip-hop star has since expressed his pride at helping to bring joy to others.

Alongside an Instagram photo of the Fox 5 Atlanta news report on his TV on America's Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday night (23Nov17), he wrote, "Momma I made the news ...... AGAIN".

2 Chainz is known for his philanthropy - in 2015, he launched a line of ugly Christmas sweaters, including one featuring an image of a dancing Santa. The collection became a huge hit, raking in almost $2 million (£1.5 million) in profits for his T.R.U. Foundation charity within just a few months.

The rapper, whose late father was a veteran, subsequently used the funds to help those in need in his native Georgia, including surprising one disabled soldier by paying his rent for a year, and handing the keys to a new minivan to a family struggling to make ends meet.