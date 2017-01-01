Snoop Dogg spends Thanksgiving with former rival Diddy

Snoop Dogg plans to step up his own holiday celebrations after joining former rap rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs for a lavish Thanksgiving meal on Thursday (23Nov17).

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker and his family headed to Diddy's mansion to mark the American holiday, and Snoop was blown away the moment he stepped into his pal's spacious backyard and saw a long table set up for the big dinner party.

He filmed his reaction for fans on Instagram, in which he sang along to the soul classic If You Don't Know Me by Now by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, which was being pumped out of the outdoor speakers.

"This how Puffy doin' it," Snoop remarked, referring to Diddy by his old stage name of Puff Daddy.

Turning the camera to his impressed wife Shante, he asked, "You like it boss lady?", to which she replied, "Hell yeah!"

Snoop then joked about having to match Diddy's extravagance to keep his wife happy for their next holiday gathering.

"See, the kinda s**t Puffy do make a n**ga have to regroup and go put all this money back on the table, and count it up again and say, 'We gotta get something else,'" he smiled. "It's not enough, it's not gonna be enough!"

He later shared a few more snaps from the party, which was also attended by DJ Khaled.

The two hip-hop heavyweights were friends back in the early 1990s, before the East Coast/West Coast rap beef between Diddy's Bad Boy Records and Suge Knight's Death Row Records, to which Snoop was signed, tore them apart.

Years after the shooting deaths of Snoop's close pal Tupac Shakur and Diddy's protege Notorious B.I.G. in 1996 and 1997, respectively, Snoop and Diddy cleared the air and rekindled their friendship, although they only publicly acknowledged the end of the dispute by sharing the stage at a New York City show in 2015.