Kendrick Lamar calls on Americans to express political views

Kendrick Lamar has urged Americans to voice their views over the country's current political climate.

The 30-year-old rapper hasn't made a secret of his dislike of U.S. President Donald Trump and his controversial policies, which he tackles on his track Damp, in which he raps: "Still and sad, distraught and mad, tell the neighbour 'bout it / Bet they agree, parade the streets with your voice proudly / Time passin', things change / Revertin' back to our daily programs, stuck in our ways."

Now, in a new interview with Variety magazine, Kendrick has spoken about what he thinks needs to change in his home country in order to make it a better place.

"America will survive once it recognises the position it's in, and the trials that it's facing," he told the publication. "Once people stop being nonchalant to it and recognise it, that's when. When it's not something that's just swept under the rug because we're the quote-unquote 'greatest country in the world.'"

Since making a name for himself in the music industry, Kendrick has become one of the most famous rappers in the business. His originality combined with his talent have earned him millions of fans worldwide, and he opened up about the process of how he brings a song to life during his chat.

"For me, prior to me recording, it's 70 per cent me just formulating ideas in my mind and 30 per cent just collecting sounds and making sounds, prior to me actually getting in the studio," he explained. "Then it's about figuring out which angle I'm going to attack it from and how the listener is going to perceive it. These are the ideas you're constantly, constantly thinking about, and it's not really about going to instrumentals and bringing on beats (from producers) because I feel my greatest knack is for taking cohesive ideas and putting them on wax. So, it starts with me first, with my thoughts."