Jason Derulo makes surprise food donation to shelter on Thanksgiving

Jason Derulo made a surprise visit to a shelter in Michigan with stacks of restaurant food on Thanksgiving (23Nov17).

The Ridin' Solo singer performed at the halftime show at the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings American football match at Ford Field on Thursday, and later that evening, he took a hoard of takeaway boxes from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse to a shelter in the city.

He posted a video on social media showing him carrying a large cardboard box into the shelter, taking out food containers and laying them on a counter. A female employee can be seen telling the residents, "I have someone that's donating food, would you like to come and get some?" and later people can be seen crowding around the counter to check out what's on offer. One man can be heard telling Jason, "God bless you".

In the caption, the 28-year-old wrote, "Stopped by a random shelter today in Detroit to give back. Shoutout to @flemingssteakhouse."

Following the footage of the visit, Jason also taped a piece to camera in which he explains the importance of helping out at Thanksgiving, recalling the days when he used to collect canned goods as part of his church and how it was "a big moment" being able to give food.

"Having a show like I did today and getting to perform in front of millions of people across the world, somehow I get more fulfilment even, doing the simple things," he said. "Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks but I also think it's about giving, it's Thanks-giving, let's not forget what the true meaning behind Thanksgiving is. Happy Thanksgiving y'all."

The singer isn't the only one to give back during the U.S. holiday; Common helped dish out hot meals in Chicago with hunger relief organisation Feeding America this week, while Leighton Meester and David Arquette did the same in Los Angeles.