Fergie and Josh Duhamel were considering a second child before split

Fergie and Josh Duhamel were talking about having another baby before they decided to call time on their marriage.

The Double Dutchess singer and the Transformers actor stunned the showbiz world when they announced their split in September (17), after eight years as husband and wife. Their statement at the time stated their main priority is their four-year-old son Axl, and Fergie has now revealed in an interview with Britain's The Sun newspaper that she and Josh were actually considering further expanding their family prior to their split.

"It was a conversation about, ‘OK, do we start our next baby or start a new album?’" Fergie said. "I knew I didn’t want to do them at the same time. It’s too much, you know?

"A child is something you have to focus on and make sure everything’s padded around them — not put all the other pressures on top of having a second child and doing an album, that’s just ludicrous to me."

But in the end, it was Josh who encouraged Fergie to put her career first rather than trying to get pregnant again.

"Josh was actually the one who said, 'You know what, you should go back into the studio and make some music'," she said.

Now the pair is both attempting to move on with their lives while also co-parenting Axl. But Fergie admits that she still struggles to talk about her former relationship, and she has good and bad days.

"It’s still emotional, just being asked about it. You’re a human being, we’re not robots," she said. "Emotions are going to come to the surface. I couldn’t tell everybody, ‘Oh hey, guess what, the album’s taking so long because I’m going through some stuff right now’.

"Some days are better than others and we’re both working really hard right now on our careers. We’re both full-time and very ultra-loving parents.

"We’re really trying our best to make sure Axl feels filled with love and that we are his parents."