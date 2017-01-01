NEWS Miley Cyrus hits back at 'rude' pregnancy rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus has hit back at rumours she's pregnant, insisting her rounded stomach was just the result of too much food.



The Malibu singer marked her 25th birthday on the same day as America's Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday (23Nov17), and shared a snap of herself on Instagram standing underneath an arch of balloons which spelled out Miley. Wearing just a long, grey T-shirt and posing with the balloons, Miley captioned the picture: "It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!!"



Sharing the same picture on Instagram, Miley wrote alongside it: "So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby."



However, while many fans were quick to offer their birthday wishes to the singer, others commented on her noticeably larger tummy, which Miley appeared to have placed her hand on while posing for the picture.



"Congratulations! Boy or girl?" one wrote, while another added, "Omg (oh my God) preggy (sic) Miley!" But others hit back at the allegations, with one writing: "Does no one read captions?? Of course she looks pregnant. That’s the whole point of her post. name one person who doesn’t look pregnant after thanksgiving dinner."



Miley was later alerted to the speculation, and was quick to shoot it down on Twitter, captioning a picture which pointed at her stomach with a giant red arrow: "RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tofurkey."



Despite the pregnancy speculation, Miley appeared to have had an enjoyable birthday. She had earlier shared a picture of a rainbow diamond necklace which spelled out "Lili" - her nickname for fiance Liam Hemsworth - and written: "My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth."



Among the other gifts from The Hunger Games star, who could be seen in the mirror reflection of the balloon picture, was a pair of matching rainbow diamond hoop earrings.

