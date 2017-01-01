Jordin Sparks and husband expecting a baby boy

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah are expecting a baby boy.

The former American Idol winner broke the surprise news of her wedding and pregnancy earlier this month (Nov17). And on Thanksgiving on Thursday (23Nov17), the couple told their families what they're having at a gender reveal party.

"We're beyond excited to be having a little boy. We cannot wait to meet him and love him so much already!" the pair told People after revealing the happy news.

They also told their social media followers of the news, with Jordin writing: "IT'S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah's gonna have a little mini me running around! We can't wait to meet him. We love you lil man!"

Jordin, 27, and her 25-year-old beau went public with their relationship in July - and eloped while on vacation in Hawaii later that month. Jordin found out she was pregnant in late August, but previously admitted the baby news came as something of a shock.

"It was like such a shock for both of us, and then I started bawling in the closet," Jordin told People of the moment she found out she was pregnant. Asked if they were happy tears, she laughed: "Nope, they were shocked, scared and terrified tears! I'm going to be completely honest. I was just like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

But once they had time to get to used to the news, Jordin and Dana are now more than happy about having a baby together.

"We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this," Jordin smiled.