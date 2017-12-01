NEWS Taylor Swift’s reputation stadium tour dates revealed Newsdesk Share with :







Following the release of Taylor Swift’s unanimously critically-acclaimed U.K. #1 album, reputation, the ten-time GRAMMY award winner has today announced the U.K. & Ireland dates for Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour.



Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour is set to arrive in Dublin, Manchester and London. Tickets go on-sale to the general-public Friday 1 December 2017. Subscribers of TaylorSwift.com will have access to purchase tickets in advance beginning Wednesday 29th November. General sale on December 1st.



Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour is produced and promoted by Live Nation and S.J.M. Concerts in the UK, MCD in Ireland, and the Messina Touring Group (MTG) and AEG Presents in North America. General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.



TAYLOR SWIFT’S REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR

U.K. & IRELAND DATES



DATE MARKET BUILDING

8 June 2018 Manchester Etihad Stadium

15 June 2018 Dublin Croke Park

22 June 2018 London Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

