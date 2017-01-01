Chrissy Teigen won't be tempted by turkey at Thanksgiving

Chrissy Teigen has put her reputation as a foodie queen at risk by confessing she's not a fan of turkey at Thanksgiving.

The model and TV personality, who tasted success with her first cookbook, Cravings, last year (16), insists there won't be any turkey on the table for husband John Legend to carve over the holiday weekend, because she's not a fan.

"Screw turkey," she said, emphatically, during a recent InStyle interview. "Turkey sucks. Turkey is gross!

"I do two whole roasted chickens because chicken is so much better and you can still get a great gravy out of it. I just really feel, like, people feel like they're forced to eat turkey, and nobody really enjoys it. Surprise everyone. Serve them chicken, and they'll be much happier."

Teigen also hates eating on Thanksgiving Day when it's still light outside.

"I really dislike when people have three o'clock Thanksgiving dinners," she groused. "What is it about Thanksgiving that makes people eat at three?

"I try to have dinner at seven or eight. The whole rest of the day is just little snacks."

But she warned: "Don't overdo it on your snacks or else nobody will eat dinner."

Chrissy and John have extra reason to be thankful for the holidays - on Tuesday (21Nov17), they announced they are expecting their second child, a sibling for their one-year-old daughter Luna.