Beyonce unveils line of festive sweaters and ornaments

Beyonce has unveiled a line of Christmas sweaters and festive ornaments.

Following the success of her first merchandise line last November (16), which celebrated her album Lemonade, the superstar has dropped another range of fun items and products.

Available to purchase from her website now, the capsule collection features T-shirts, sweatshirts, onesies, crop tops and even sleepsuits for babies.

The line is emblazoned with a number of slogans, such as "Have a Thicc Holiday", "Sis the Season", "Beyonce Holiday Sweater", and her nickname "Yonce".

One T-shirt features a portrait of Beyonce posing in black dress with a reindeer ear headband on her head, which is screen printed with the word "Holidayonce" on the back.

The Formation singer also has Christmas decorations covered and offers up tree ornaments printed with her portrait, the word "Yonce" or "Slay bells" as well as a motif of a bumblebee wearing a red and white Santa hat. In addition, there is a red phone cover and wrapping paper.

The merchandise is priced from $12 (£9) for a satin Christmas tree bauble to $85 (£64) for an adult onesie, which come in three bold colour options; purple, green and grey.

While Beyonce's designs will no doubt be snapped up by keen fans, she's not the only celebrity to launch a line of holiday merchandise this year.

Whoopi Goldberg has designed 12 sweaters perfect to chill out in after overindulging this Yuletide, with her inclusive line including a Chanukah sweater and a Rabbi sitting with an elf design for those celebrating the Jewish holiday, and a Kwanzaa sweater honouring the African holiday celebration, among other options.

*NSYNC have also released a line of merchandise to celebrate the re-release of their 1998 album Home For Christmas on vinyl. Though the boy band, made up of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez, called it quits in 2002 they have now made the record available to purchase from Urban Outfitters - but accompanying sweaters, T-shirts, and accessories have already sold out.