Miley Cyrus gets a necklace with Liam Hemsworth's name for her birthday

Miley Cyrus' fiance Liam Hemsworth gave her a necklace of his name for her 25th birthday on Thursday (23Nov17).

The Malibu singer marked her big day on the same day as America's Thanksgiving holiday, and started celebrating early with a sweet gift from her fiance. Miley shared a picture of the present on her Twitter page - clearly delighted with the necklace which featured "Lili", her nickname for Liam, in rainbow-coloured diamonds.

"My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth," Miley captioned the picture.

The Hunger Games star had clearly gone all out to mark his girlfriend's birthday, with Miley sharing another snap of herself standing underneath an arch of balloons which spelled out Miley. Wearing just a grey T-shirt and posing with the balloons, Miley captioned the picture: "It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!!"

After sharing the snap, Miley was flooded with birthday messages from her fans.

It was recently rumoured that Miley and Liam may have wed in secret, after they both stepped out wearing bands on their left hands earlier this month.

Miley and Liam first got engaged in 2012. They split for three years in 2013, but Miley recently said she believes the break-up was for the best.

"I think... (I) know that everything that everything is happening for the right reason," she said. "I knew that when we weren't together the first time. I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path.

"People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true, but also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."

Miley and Liam rekindled their relationship in late 2015, and confirmed their engagement was back on in 2016.