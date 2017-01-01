Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill to become a father of two

Kings of Leon star Nathan Followill and his singer-songwriter wife Jessie Baylin are expecting their second child together.

The 38-year-old rocker broke the happy news by sharing a picture of his pregnant spouse on Instagram on Wednesday (22Nov17), captioning it: "No thanksgiving pregnant stress here at all #Turkeyme #babyme #wineme."

He later shared a link to a story about the pregnancy, and wrote: "Gorgeous mama to be".

Jessie had actually already told her followers about her family extending, writing on Twitter earlier this month: "husband and child down with stomach bug. pray for me + baby in utero."

Nathan and Jessie are already parents to daughter Violet, who will turn five next month. The new baby will be the fourth child among the four Followill boys, bothers Nathan, Jared and Caleb and cousin Matthew. Frontman Caleb is married to Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge.

The family ensure their children spend as much time together as possible and they all go to the same school, though Nathan joked in an interview with Billboard magazine previously: "You can tell us apart from the other parents - we're the ones smoking weed underneath the bleachers."

Nathan and Jessie tied the knot in November, 2009, in a rustic barn ceremony in Brentwood, Tennessee, with guests including actress Scarlett Johansson, who went to school with the bride.

They announced their pregnancy in 2012, with a representative for the couple telling Us Weekly at the time: "They are two of the most excited people I know."

Since Violet's arrival, Nathan has frequently shared pictures of his little girl on his social media accounts. One recent snap saw the four-year-old decked head-to-toe in leopard print, with the musician captioning it: "Fashionista."