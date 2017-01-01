Demi Lovato posts wedding dress photo teaser online

Pop star Demi Lovato has teased fans by sharing a photo of herself in a wedding dress on the eve of America's Thanksgiving holiday.

The Cool For the Summer hitmaker posted the image without a caption on her social media accounts on Wednesday (22Nov17).

In the shot, which was taken outdoors, the singer looking stunning in a strapless white, lace gown with flower embellishments. She wore her dark hair in loose waves under a long veil.

Fans were quick to comment on the unexpected shot, which many suspected was taken on the set of her new music video, believed to be for her song Tell Me You Love Me, the title track from her new album.

"WHY DO I FEEL THIS IS FOR THE TELL ME YOU LOVE ME MUSIC VIDEO? OH MY GOD I AM SCREAMING," exclaimed one curious follower, while another commented, "ARE YOU FILMING TMYLM?? PLEASE SAY YES".

Others couldn't help gushing over how flawless Demi looked as a bride.

"you look so beautiful i'm actually crying i cant believe how beautiful you are (sic)," remarked a Demi devotee. "i'm shook (stunned)". Another fan added, "Goddamn she looks absolutely stunning".

However, not everyone caught on to the fact the wedding dress was likely just for a new promo, and not an actual glimpse of Demi's real-life big day.

"Congrats on your marriage!!! You deserve happiness," read one reply, as someone else posted, "OK BUT WHAT?! IS THIS REAL?!"

Demi, 25, is currently single after dating mixed martial arts fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos for a few months before parting ways earlier this year (17). She also previously romanced newly-engaged singer Joe Jonas and actor Wilmer Valderrama.