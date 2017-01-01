Nick Carter's ex threatens to reveal secrets after rape allegation

Former Pussycat Dolls star Kaya Jones has put her ex-boyfriend Nick Carter on notice after he attempted to dismiss a rape allegation against him.

The Backstreet Boys star has been accused of rape by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, but in a statement released on Wednesday (22Nov17), the singer insists his interactions with Schuman, when she was an 18-year-old virgin in the early 2000s were consensual.

Nick said he was "shocked and saddened" by her accusations, and now Jones has suggested there's more trouble ahead for Carter.

She's not buying his defence statement, and took to Twitter hours later, claiming she has secrets to tell dating back to when she dated the pop hunk.

"Nick Carter was my boyfriend while I was in the Pussycat Dolls," Kaya, who recently revealed she was a victim of sexual abuse during her time with the girl group, wrote. "He knew about the abuse I endured and did nothing. I guess I now know why. Disgusting. Disgraceful. Disgusted in my heart. Especially because he was a victim of abuse himself. Shame on you Nick!

"I know all about the truth here... I’m no longer keeping your secrets," she added. "I was vulnerable and in a group which served me abuse daily."

Jones goes on to reveal she dumped the Backstreet Boys star, adding, "My heart shattered at what I found out and what he asked me to do! No More Lies!"

"I am 33 and not 19 anymore," she added. "I like many girls was blinded by evil and I loved him. I’m not scared anymore. I’ve kept a lot in and today after hearing yet another girl was abused can’t remain silent. Shame on you Nick..."

Kaya ends her Twitter rant by telling her ex he has "1 shot to get it right", or he can "Come Square up with me the girl that was with you for 2 years that knows all your secrets. Let’s go!"

Carter has yet to respond to Kaya's tweets, but in his statement addressing Schuman's allegations, he wrote: "I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.

"We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."