Nick Carter 'shocked and saddened' by rape accusation

Nick Carter has been left "shocked and saddened" by accusations he raped a former pop star when she was 18.



Melissa Schuman alleged in a post on her personal blog she was assaulted by the Backstreet Boys singer at his Santa Monica, California home during a break from 2004 movie The Hollow, in which they co-starred.



Schuman claims Carter invited her to his house on a day off and then ignored her objections as he unbuttoned her pants during a make-out session in a bathroom and forced her to accept and perform oral sex.



The singer and actress, who insists she was a virgin at the time, wrote: "I felt scared and trapped. He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave. So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That’s where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sicken by (sic). Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will."



She claims Nick then took her to a bedroom and allegedly raped her.



"It was done," she added. "The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up."



Carter has now responded to the former Dream member's claims, telling People in a statement: "I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.



"We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.



"This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."



Schuman has revealed she didn't tell anyone about the incident for several years, and even recorded a duet with Carter after the alleged assault.



She explained she considered pressing charges against the Backstreet Boys star, but was told that she would "be buried in humiliation" and "accused of being fame hungry".



"(I was told) it would ultimately hurt me professionally as well as publicly," she added.



Schuman took to Twitter on Monday (20Nov17) to thank fans for their support, and her story has now become a headline grabber among a wave of sexual misconduct allegations swirling around the music and movie industries for weeks.



"I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support," she wrote. "Thank you for bearing witness to my story. Thank you for providing me a safe place to be open and vulnerable. I love you all. Thank you for aiding me in the healing that I so desperately needed. I am free now."

