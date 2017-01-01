Steve Aoki 'totally inspired' by Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui

Steve Aoki was blown away by how "meticulous" Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui was during their collaboration.

The two artists teamed up to record dance track All Night, which is rising up the iTunes chart following its release earlier this month (Nov17).

It was a memorable experience for both stars, marking Lauren's first release as lead vocalist and songwriter as well as Steve's departure from the hip-hop sound that made him famous, and the DJ was impressed by the brunette beauty's fresh outlook and talent.

“She's got so many ideas and the problem is, they're all good,” he grinned to Billboard. “She's very meticulous. The attention to detail Lauren has is something I don't find in many people. She's very attentive to the detail. She's got those ears, she's got the sensibility and the vision, and I'm just totally inspired to be in the studio with her.”

In return Lauren thrived working on the tune and giving it her own twist, and she wasn't afraid to go against the original "delicate" vibe agreed on. Instead, the 21-year-old took things into her own hands, explaining, "So I took it and rewrote most of the lyrics, wrote a bridge on it, vocal produced it, did all of the background and that kind of stuff.”

The pair are to perform All Night at Miami's Story nightclub on Friday (24Nov17) and will soon unveil the music video to the song, helmed by Mike Harris. Lauren praised Mike for being an "incredible director" who took on board her vision for the track, while Steve promised fans won't be disappointed by the singer's presence in the video.

“Lauren looks bad ass in this video,” he quipped. “She's a super hero in it. She's got her style on, lookin' really good.”