Gwen Stefani worried she had 'stolen' Christmas song from church

Gwen Stefani worried she had "stolen" familiar lyrics when she was writing a new Christmas song.

The singer is currently promoting her festive album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which features her takes on classic tunes such as Jingle Bells, Silent Night and Let It Snow.

Gwen's record also includes original songs, with the star revealing that the words for Christmas Eve sprung to mind while she was out jogging at her country singer boyfriend Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

"I was running and I thought, 'Ooh maybe I'll trying singing something, maybe something will come,'" she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (21Nov17). "And the whole chorus to this song Christmas Eve came, it was like a prayer. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to run back!'"

Because the concept for Christmas Eve came to her so effortlessly, she was concerned that maybe she'd heard the song before during a church service. But her parents quickly reassured her that the song was entirely new.

"I'm like, 'Did I steal this? Is this from church because I feel like I know this song?' I was convinced that I stole it. I went back and I ended up finishing it," the 48-year-old shared.

Gwen also duets with Blake on the album, with the pair singing You Make It Feel Like Christmas together. And to thank her beau for his contribution, she has already decided on the perfect Christmas gift to give him this year.

"He's really hard to buy for... I think that because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house, he's too big, I'm going to get him a couch," she smiled.