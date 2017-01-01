Jennifer Hudson agrees to let former fiance spend Thanksgiving with son

Jennifer Hudson has given her former fiance David Otunga permission to spend Thanksgiving (23Nov17) with their son, despite recently obtaining a protection order against him.

The singer's representative confirmed last week that she had split from David and obtained an emergency protective order against him "in the best interest of their son", eight-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

The former couple appeared in court on Tuesday (21Nov17) and David requested having the order thrown out so he could spend time with their son for the festive holiday on Thursday, but he was denied. Under the order of protection, he is not allowed any parenting time without Jennifer's written approval, and she voluntarily agreed to give it to him.

This means David, Jr. will be with his dad from 3pm on Thanksgiving to 7pm the next day, according to People.

They are due to attend a hearing on Monday, and David, who claims to be their son's primary caregiver, will reportedly ask for the protection order to be withdrawn again, as well as requesting temporary custody of his son. He also wants to be allowed back in the family home, which he was reportedly kicked out of last week, between 26 November and 8 December, while Jennifer is away travelling for work.

The former wrestler popped the question to Jennifer in September 2008, after less than a year of dating, and they have been in the process of ending their relationship for some months.

In the order, The Voice judge cited past harassing and threatening behaviour and said she was "living in fear of further action David might take". However, his attorney Tracy M. Rizzo issued a statement to People calling the order "meritless" and said Jennifer was using it to ensure she got primary custody in the split.

"Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," the statement read. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child."