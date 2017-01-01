Brian Wilson and Marie Osmond lead David Cassidy tributes

Brian Wilson and Marie Osmond were among those paying tribute to David Cassidy following his death on Tuesday (21Nov17).

The 67-year-old The Partridge Family star passed away at a Fort Lauderdale area hospital in Florida, after being admitted with kidney failure and in need of a liver transplant. He had also been battling dementia.

After publicist JoAnn Geffen confirmed the tragic news of his passing, hordes of celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the legend, who played Keith Partridge on the beloved U.S. TV show for four years, becoming one of the 1970s' biggest pop icons.

The Beach Boys star Brian tweeted: "I’m very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come over to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family."

Marie, who found fame with her family group The Osmonds around the same time as the height of David's fame, wrote: "Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/ my Brothers in the ‘70s. My condolences to his Family. #RIP #PartridgeFamily #DavidsHitSong #70sIcon #IWokeUpInLoveThisMorning."

"So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed," Rick Springfield tweeted, while Gloria Gaynor said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy ... part of a musical legacy via his role as 'Keith Partridge' that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions."

Harry Connick Jr. shared a throwback picture of himself and David, captioning it: "So sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy... he was always so kind to me - such a pleasure to have had him on my show... sending love and prayers to his family... R.I.P. friend."

And legendary songwriter Diane Warren shared a simple but poignant: "Bye bye childhood RIP David Cassidy".

Meanwhile, David's nephew Jack Cassidy, who competed on U.S. TV talent show The Voice earlier this year, tweeted: "My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight... & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed!"

Screen stars also paid their respects, with actors Kevin Smith, Tom Arnold and Marlee Matlin among those tweeting following David's death.