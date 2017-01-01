David Cassidy dead at 67

Actor and singer David Cassidy has died from complications related to dementia.

The 67-year-old The Partridge Family star passed away on Tuesday (21Nov17) at a Fort Lauderdale area hospital in Florida, his long-time publicist JoAnn Geffen has confirmed to Variety.

The actor and musician played Keith Partridge on the beloved U.S. TV show for four years, becoming one of the 1970s' biggest pop icons.

Last week (begins13Nov17), he was placed in a medically induced coma and admitted to the medical facility. TMZ reported the star was suffering from kidney failure and in need of a liver transplant.

On Sunday (19Nov17), the I Think I Love You hitmaker’s representative revealed he had been admitted to the intensive care unit: "He is conscious and surrounded by family and friends, nothing is imminent and we are taking it day by day," Geffen said.

Cassidy’s health had been in decline for months and earlier this year (17), he revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Speaking to People magazine in February (17), Cassidy revealed the disease ran in his family and he watched his mother "disappear" before his eyes as the tragic condition took hold.

David also decided to stop touring so he could focus on his health and wellbeing after the dementia diagnosis.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," he said. "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

In the last years of his life, Cassidy’s personal struggles made headlines - he publicly battled alcohol addiction and was arrested multiple times from 2010 to 2015 for driving while intoxicated.

In 2014, he and his third wife Sue Shifrin divorced and the following year he filed for bankruptcy.

Born in April, 1950, his stepmother was actress Shirley Jones, who went on to play his TV mum in The Partridge Family.

Married three times, David leaves behind son Beau Devon from his marriage to Shifrin and actress daughter Katie Cassidy from a relationship with Sherry Williams.