Gwen Stefani grateful to be 'surrounded by love' ahead of Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani is giving thanks for the love in her life ahead of America's Thanksgiving holiday, revealing she'll be on the farm for the weekend with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The pop star is preparing to perform festive favourite White Christmas during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (23Thurs17) and she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what she is thankful for this holiday season.

"I have so many things to be thankful for, but I would have to say, I would be so grateful and thankful for the love that I have all around me right now," Stefani told the U.S. news show. "I'm so full of love."

After her New York gig, the 48-year-old will be spending Thanksgiving with Shelton in the country singer's home state of Oklahoma, and plans to share her own family traditions at his ranch.

"In my family, we go big with tradition," she said. "We have one where we go around and everybody takes a letter of Thanksgiving, like T, H, and you make up whatever you're grateful for (starting with that letter) and you pass a candle around. So, everybody gets really creative and it's really sweet to hear the kids, like, try to figure it out."

Aside from the parade, Stefani is set to showcase her holiday spirit during a one-hour Christmas special, which is set to air in the U.S. next month (Dec17).

During the show, the former No Doubt headliner will perform songs from her first holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Shelton appears on the album's title track.

The couple began dating last year (16) while appearing as judges on U.S. talent show The Voice.