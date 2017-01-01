Linkin Park were 'kicked out' of American Music Awards

Rockers Linkin Park were reportedly escorted out of the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday (19Nov17) shortly after winning the prize for Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock.

Bandmember Mike Shinoda documented their night out at the Los Angeles ceremony via Instagram, revealing they were almost turned away before the event had even started as they had been given the wrong kind of tickets for the prizegiving.

Alongside a selfie, he wrote, "we don't have the right tickets and passes (they may kick us out)".

Shinoda then claimed security officials were "looking" for the group and "deciding whether or not to kick us out" after trying to convince staff the musicians were nominees, before a show representative confirmed their identities and gave them makeshift passes to take their seats inside the Microsoft Theater.

However, their celebrations were apparently cut short after collecting the Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock trophy, which Shinoda had dedicated to late frontman Chester Bennington.

"uh oh they're kicking us out," he told fans in a video clip of Shinoda talking to a member of security and a police officer.

Mike then signed off by sharing a selfie, holding up the peace sign, and captioning the shot, "oh well. Goodnight!"

AMAs representatives have yet to comment on the claims, and it's not clear if Shinoda was just playing an elaborate prank on fans, as he took to Twitter on Tuesday (21Nov17) and suggested it was all a joke.

"Shout out to lazy journalists, clickbait, and gullible readers," he tweeted, without offering up any explanation for his post.