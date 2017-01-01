Michael Jackson's estate files trademark for museum

Michael Jackson's estate has filed a trademark application for the phrase "Neverland Ranch" for a number of entertainment services, including a museum.

Executives at Triumph International, the company which handles intellectual property for the Michael Jackson estate, filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on 30 October (17) for "Neverland Ranch" - the name of the late King of Pop's sprawling estate in California.

In the application, they list a series of entertainment services they intend to use the trademark for, including "operating museum and providing guided tours of the museum" and "non-downloadable musical performances, musical videos, film clips, photographs and other multimedia materials featuring music and/or visual representations of Michael Jackson."

A source close to the estate has told The Blast that a museum has been discussed for some time and they are simply beginning the process of securing a name before they move ahead with any possible plans.

The actual Neverland Ranch, which is co-owned by the estate and a private equity firm, is reportedly not being considered as the site for the museum, but elements of the ranch's design will be incorporated into the project.

Other entertainment services listed under the Neverland Ranch application include "an ongoing series featuring music and dance", "entertainment in the nature of a continuing television drama series" as well as a comedy series and television news show, "magazine publication services", fan club services, educational services such as classes and workshops, and recreational facilities such as art exhibitions and dance schools.

Jackson bought the property in 1988 and sold it to Colony Capital before to his death in 2009. The estate, which boasted a zoo, amusement park, two railroads and cinema, is said to have fallen into disrepair. The ranch, now called Sycamore Valley Ranch, went on the market for $100 million (£76 million) in 2016 but the price has since been dropped to $67 million (£51 million).