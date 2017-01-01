Mariah Carey signs with JAY-Z's Roc Nation management company

Mariah Carey has reportedly enlisted the help of JAY-Z's Roc Nation to manage her career.
According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Mariah made the decision to get an entirely new team to look after her professional and personal pursuits after parting ways with her longtime manager Stella Bulochnikov earlier this month (Nov17).
"Mariah’s cleaning house," a source told the outlet. "She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it. Previously, there were all kinds of people involved (in her career) and Mariah didn’t even know those people. She had to distance herself from all that and she’s now cleaning house."
Previous reports suggested that Mariah's dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka had taken over her manager after Stella's departure, but Page Six clarifies that he is actually working as the singer's creative director.
Following the news that Mariah and Stella had terminated their manager-client relationship, the pair released a statement which read: "After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management.
"During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavours."
Mariah's relationship with Stella was explored on her short-lived E! series Mariah's World, in which the fiery redhead was seen organising various aspects of the Butterfly star's life, including passing judgement on her romance with Bryan. Mariah's flirtations with toyboy Bryan began while she was engaged to Australian businessman James Packer, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until after she and James had split.
