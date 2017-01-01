NEWS Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN voted the best album of 2017 by Q Magazine Newsdesk Share with :







Writers and staff at the prestigious monthly music magazine have curated their definitive top ten albums of the year, culled from a longer top 50.



Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar tops this year’s list with his critically acclaimed fourth album Damn. In second place is LCD Soundsystem’s hugely admired comeback album, American Dream, and in third is British alternative-rock idols Wolf-Alice’s Vision Of A Life.



Commenting on the list, Q editor Ted Kessler said: “Ever year is an amazing year for new music (apart from 1985), and 2017 is no exception. No democratic process is perfect, though, when you are essentially a dictator and so I have to admit that I am sad that my personal two favourite albums of the year, by Girl Ray and Sleaford Mods, did not crack the ten. But this is a top 50 drawn from the votes of two dozen experts, all of whom agonised in doing so, and therefore I had to respect the ballot. That said, the top ten makes a good case for us all living through a golden age. Just look at that top three! Wolf Alice cementing their place as Britain’s most dynamic young band, LCD Soundsystem back from the dead but as good as new (maybe better even), and the greatest rapper alive Kendrick Lamar continues to raise the bar beyond even Jay Z’s reach. 2018 has a lot to live up to.”



Q magazine’s Top 10 albums of 2017:



Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life

Lorde – Melodrama

Gorillaz – Humanz

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

Baxter Dury – Prince Of Tears

Queens Of The Stone Age – Villains

The National – Sleep Well Beast



