Craig David wins The MOBO Award for Best R&B/Soul Act

The MOBO Award winners for Best R&B/Soul Act, Best Jazz Act and Best Gospel Act were announced last night at the third annual Pre-MOBO Awards Show in Boisdale, Canary Wharf. The gala dinner event, hosted by YolanDa Brown and China Moses, featured killer performances that showcase the diversity and heart of music of black origin – including Natty, Floacist, Rachel Kerr, Kiko Bun, Cherri V, Triple O, Noel Robinson, Josh Daniel, Zara McFarlane, Tony Tixier, Manuscript, MiC Lowry and the B Positive choir.



Craig David took home the “Best R&B/Soul Act” Award (in association with Mi-Soul) last night. This is Craig David’s sixth MOBO Award win, previously scoring the prestigious Best Male Act last year, and winning Best UK Newcomer, Best R&B Act and Best UK Single of The Year in 2000, and Best UK Act in 2001. Craig David is due to release his seventh studio album The Time Is Now early next year, featuring collaborations with JP Cooper, Bastille and AJ Tracey.



Drummer, composer and producer Moses Boyd was awarded “Best Jazz Act” (in association with Jazz FM) last night, marking his second MOBO Award win. The first was in 2015 for the same category as part of drum-and-sax duo Binker & Moses. Moses represents a new breed of innovative and talented jazz musicians that defy tradition. Moses has collaborated with the likes of Gilles Peterson, Little Simz, Sampha, Zara McFarlane, and many more. His breakout hit ‘Rye Lane Shuffle’ combined elements from grime, jungle, bass and jazz into a beast of its own. Moses’ latest project Exodus unites a hugely skilled group of musicians, receiving nods from Gilles Pteterson, Four Tet and more.



Volney Morgan & New-Ye won “Best Gospel Act” (in association with Premier Gospel), marking their first MOBO Award win. This year marks their tenth year in the ministry. They are recognised in the gospel world for their dynamic stage presence and remembered for their unified voices, having previously won Choir of The Year at Premier Gospel Awards and performed at the Royal Albert Hall for the 2016 BBC Gospel Proms.



The award for Best Reggae Act will be presented at the MOBO Awards in First Direct Arena, Leeds, on 29 November. The UK’s biggest urban music awards night will feature roof raising performances by Cardi B, Krept & Konan, Stefflon Don, Yungen and Yxng Bane, and many more to be announced very soon.

